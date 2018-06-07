Double regatta weekend action for Ryde Rowing Club

Ryde Rowing Club hosted the fourth Hants & Dorset ARA Championship Regatta of the season on Saturday (2nd June) with the Shanklin Regatta taking place the following day.

The Regatta had an entry of one hundred and two crews and scullers from the twelve participating clubs – including the hosts Ryde – and the two other Island Clubs – Newport and Shanklin.

This lead to a packed program of nineteen events over the 1,890m Ryde Regatta course – which runs from Appley Beach out towards Ryde Pier where the crews and scullers make a racing turn before racing back to Appley.

There was racing in coxed fours for Men’s Seniors, Junior Seniors, Coastal Juniors, Novices and master’s crews; coxless pairs racing for Men’s Seniors and Coastal Juniors and in Single sculls for Men’s Seniors, Coastal Juniors and Novices.

For the Ladies there was racing for seniors, Coastal Juniors and Masters plus Coastal Junior Pairs and Coastal Junior and Novice Single Sculls. There was some exceptionally close racing in conditions that were sometimes difficult – especially for the single scullers.

Support from sponsors

The Club are indebted to their main Regatta Sponsor TLM Laser, who’s representative Director Mandy Toms presented the prizes at the end of the Regatta and to the other event sponsors and for the support of the Isle of Wight and Ryde Town Councils.

In particular, thanks go to Ryde Inshore Rescue who provided the safety cover afloat and had a busy afternoon dealing with five single scullers who overturned.

Best performances

The best performance for the Wightlink-sponsored Ryde Club at their own regatta surprisingly came from the Smith brothers – Joel and Austin – racing for the first time together in a Coastal Men’s Junior Pair where they finished in second place, just half a length behind the winners.

The Club had a second Men’s Coastal Junior Pair of Tom Starkey and Josh Lee – both J16s who were racing in their first ever Championship Pairs Race, finishing in seventh place.

Also making their Club debut at H & D ARA Championship level was a young Ladies Coastal Junior Pair crew of Grace Bolland and Freya Drage – who performed really well to finish in fourth Place.

Joel also competed in the Men’s Coastal Junior Sculls event, his first race at this level following his promotion after his Novice win at Lymington Regatta – and produced an impressive performance to finish in third place. The Club also have a Novice Sculler competing – Ben Sanderson – who was well placed at the turn where he unfortunately capsized in the difficult conditions.

The Men’s Novice four of Austin Smith, Ben Sanderson, Tye Cameron and Josh Lee coxed by Daniel Sanderson, whose performances and confidence has been growing as the season progresses finished third in their final after challenging for the lead throughout the race.

Shanklin Regatta

On the Sunday, at Shanklin this crew – with one change – Tom Starkey replacing Austin Smith – produced another fine performance finishing in second place just a canvas behind the winners – as they close in on a Novice win.

Austin Smith meanwhile competed in the Men’s Novice Sculls finishing third in his heat to claim a place in the final where he finished sixth. His brother, Joel competed in The Men’s Coastal Junior Sculls again but found the going a little tougher than the previous day – finishing in fifth place and the same fate befell the two brothers on the Men’s Coastal Pairs event where they could not repeat the heroics of the previous day finishing in sixth place.

Juniors

The Club’s Mixed Coxed J16 Four of Harry Jones, Paddy Kearney, Grace Bolland & Freya Drage with Coach Graham Reeve coxing – finished third in their event rowing really well against a field of all boys crews.

The Club also had a J14 Coxed quad racing consisting of Bonita Hunnybun, Poppy Starkey, Emily Davis and Daniel Sanderson – with Graham reeve in the coxswains seat once again – all making their competitive debuts for the Club in an H&D Regatta and they rowed superbly to finish in second place – a performance that was all the more impressive as we believe that with an average age of just twelve they are possibly the youngest ever crew to represent the Club.

Ryde Regatta Results

H&D Championship Events 1st 2nd 3rd C4+ Men's Senior BTC Itchen Bournemouth C4+ Men's Junior Senior Poole Bournemouth C4+ Men's Junior BTC Christchurch Coalporters C4+ Men's Novice Christchurch Itchen Ryde C4+ Ladies Senior Coalporters Southampton C4+ Ladies Junior Christchurch "C" Christchurch "A" Itchen C4+ Ladies Novice Poole Newport Christchurch C4+ Mixed Masters A (40) Poole BTC Itchen C4+ Ladies Masters A (40) Christchurch BTC Coalporters C2- Men's Senior BTC "A" Southsea BTC "B" C2- Men's Junior BTC Ryde Lymington C2- Ladies Senior Shanklin Southampton Southsea C2- Ladies Junior Christchurch "A" Christchurch "B" Southsea Scullers - name & Club C1x Men's Senior Foad(J)/Itchen Ratcliffe/BTC Gisborne/Southsea C1x Men's Junior Mahony/Southsea Murphy/Poole Smith(J)/Ryde C1x Men's Novice Dudley/Poole Findlay/Newport Clarke/Southsea C1x Ladies Junior Paul/BTC Perry /Bournemouth Florance /Southampton C1x Ladies Novice Jones/BTC Bull /Lymington Brad /Christchurch Non-Championship Events C4+ Mixed Masters B (50) BTC "B" Poole BTC "A"

Coxswain of the day – Alex Murphy/Poole. Runner-up – B. Holden/BTC.

Aggregate Trophy – BTC.