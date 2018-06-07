Ventnor Day promises great views of Round the Island Race

For the third successive year, Ventnor Town Council is organising Ventnor Day on Saturday 7th July from midday to 5pm.

This date again coincides with the Round the Island Race. The Green in Dudley Road, Ventnor is one of the best places on the Island to watch the race.

Showcasing our wonderful town

Ventnor Day will showcase all that makes Ventnor such a unique place, celebrating its community spirit and the strength of its voluntary and community sector.

There will be music, food and art and crafts. Local voluntary sector groups and organisations will have stalls and there will be a variety of entertainment and activities suitable for every age group and taste. Last year we had over fifty organisations participating – this year we are hoping for even more.

Lots to see

Ventnor Carnival will be supplying tea and cakes and Ventnor Comic Jazz Band will be making an appearance during the afternoon. Wolfguard – Viking re-enactment will also be appearing.

Other performers include Wight Variety, Wight Sax, Two Wight Guys, Guith, Greg Barnes, Corinne Atkins, Ventnor Guitar Club and the Island Savoyards.

Town Mayor Stewart Blackmore said,

“Last year’s event was such a great success that we have had many requests to make Ventnor Day an annual event. “We hope to build on that success and showcase what makes our Town such a great place to live in and to visit. “We work closely through the year with our voluntary sector and our business community – this is our way of celebrating their achievements.”

Get in touch

If you would like more information about this event or would like to get involved – please contact Tony McCarthy on 857848 or 07932 890679 or call Ventnor Town Council on 857840. Alternatively you can email tony@ventnortowncouncil.org.uk

