Dr John Cooper Clarke heading to the Isle of Wight this autumn

November might seem a long way off, but this gig is expected to be very popular, so we’d recommend you book right now if you don’t want to miss the incredible Dr John Cooper Clarke on the Isle of Wight.

He’ll be crossing the Solent thanks to Island-based promoter, This Is Nowhere, for a show at Shanklin Theatre on Monday 12th November.

The original ‘people’s poet’

John Cooper Clarke shot to prominence in the 1970s as the original ‘people’s poet’. Since then his career has spanned cultures, audiences, art forms and continents.

Today, JCC is as relevant and vibrant as ever, and his influence just as visible on today’s pop culture.

Aside from his trademark ‘look’ continuing to resonate with fashionistas young and old, and his poetry included on national curriculum syllabus, his effect on modern music is huge.

Huge influence on pop culture

JCC’s influence can be heard within the keen social observations of the Arctic Monkeys and Plan B.

These collaborations mean that John has been involved in two recent global number

one albums – with The Arctic Monkeys putting one of John’s best loved poems, I Wanna Be Yours, to music on their critically acclaimed A:M Album

Witness living legend at top of game

His latest show, touring across the UK, USA, Canada and Australasia, is a mix of classic verse, extraordinary new material, hilarious ponderings on modern life, good honest gags, riffs and chat – a chance to witness a living legend at the top of this game

There are a limited supply of front stalls tickets at £29, available only by calling 01983 86800 or visiting the box office in person.

General tickets are priced at £22.50 and available online through the Shanklin Theatre Website.

