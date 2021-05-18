Dragon Den’s Paphitis gives Isle of Wight maker a social media boost to half a million followers

An Isle of Wight based company has received a business boost from Retail Entrepreneur Theo Paphitis.

Samm Collins, owner of Samm Designs, making bags and other items from recycled fabric, tweeted Theo about her business during ‘Small Business Sunday’.

She was one of six weekly winners to gain membership of #SBS and a retweet by Theo to his near half a million Twitter followers. The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 3,000 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

Retweeted to half a million followers

Business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed Shopkeeper, Theo re‐tweeted Samm Collin’s message to his almost 500,000 followers and as a result, has many more followers and extra orders for their handbags and other recycled fabric products.

They are also profiled on the #SBS Website that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Entering every week for three years

Samm Collins said,

“Running a small online business is hard work in the current climate. It is great to have support from Theo to raise the company’s profile and having Theo recognise all the hard work and spread the word to his following is such an incredible boost. “I have been entering every Sunday for over three years now, so it is fantastic to finally get chosen and join the #SBS family.”

Paphitis: Becoming part of a friendly club

Small business champion and Chairman of Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis, said,

“We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. “My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learning. “The Website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Samm Designs every success.”

Get involved

Anyone looking for a re‐tweet from Theo should tweet him about their business on Sunday between 5pm and 7.30pm and include the hashtag #SBS.

Six lucky businesses are re‐tweeted every Monday at 8pm and then invited to enter their profile on the new Website, attend the annual #SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.

News shared by Samm, in her own words. Ed

Image: findafuture under CC BY 2.0