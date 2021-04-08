Drive-in cinema returns Summer 2021 in aid of cancer trust

Wessex Cancer Trust’s drive-in cinema is heading to Sandown Airport this summer.

Tickets are now available to book for the event, which will feature eight epic blockbusters screened over two days to raise money for Wessex Cancer Trust.

Local support

The charity has secured the support of headline sponsors Hose Rhodes Dickson, Novum Law, Fidelity International, ICRTouch and Find Us On Web to host the event at the airport on 5th and 6th June.

The films to be screened on the Saturday are Jurassic Park, The Greatest Showman, Dirty Dancing and Bridesmaids while, on Sunday, The Lion King (2019), Mamma Mia, Grease and The Hangover will be shown on a giant LED screen, with the soundtrack played through each car radio.

Joyce: Help us celebrate in style

Regional Fundraiser, Laura Joyce, said,

“Our Christmas drive-in was such a huge success, so we were really keen to run it again. We had some amazing feedback and so many requests for

summer screenings, so we delivered, “Tickets for the Christmas event were snapped up so quickly – and we’re expecting the same this time around – so make sure you get booked in early. “2021 is an extra special year for Wessex as it’s our 40th birthday so please come along, show your support and help us celebrate in style.”

The event will take place with Covid-19 restrictions and social-distancing rules in place.

Book now

Some shows are starting to sell out, so make sure you book your tickets via the Website as soon as possible.

All money raised will help Wessex Cancer Trust support Islanders affected by cancer.

If you’re interested in advertising your business or summer event on the big screen, please contact [email protected]

News shared by Lorraine on behalf of Wessex Cancer Trust. Ed