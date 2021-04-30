Driver arrested after collision with pedestrian

Officers investigating an incident in Ashey Road, Ryde, have arrested a man.

It was reported that a collision between a car and a pedestrian occurred some time between 12.30am and 1am on Thursday 29th April.

A man in his 30s was injured in the incident and was seen by paramedics.

Man arrested

A 24-year-old man from Newport has been arrested in connection with this incident and remains in custody at this time.

Dashcam footage?

Enquiries into this incident remain ongoing and we continue to ask anyone with information about this incident, or who may have dash-cam footage from the area between 12.30am and 1am to make contact with police.

Get in touch

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44210162559.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary, in their own words. Ed

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0