Driver who failed to stop for police charged and to appear in court

Police share this latest news. Ed

Islanders may have noticed a heightened police presence on specific occasions over the last month in Lake, including officers on foot and the National Police Air Service helicopter overhead.

This activity formed part of enquiries into a number of reported offences on the Isle of Wight.

Yesterday (22 August) officers made an arrest in Linden Road, Newport, as part of this investigation, and have subsequently charged a man.

A 30 year old man from Lake has been charged with a number of offences including criminal damage, dangerous driving, and failing to stop for police.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Newport Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (24 August).

Image: v1ctor under CC BY 2.0

