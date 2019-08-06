Drop in day for Isle of Wight students wanting to know more about HNCs, HNDs, foundation and undergraduate degrees

Still looking for a higher education destination (HE) after results day? The Southern Universities Network (SUN) is hosting ‘Never Too Late’, a local HE information day on Friday 16th August.

Hosted by The Isle of Wight College, they will be joined by their CECAMM campus, and other local providers UKSA and Solent University, for students to drop in and speak about the HNCs, HNDs, and foundation and undergraduate degrees currently available locally.

Where and when

The event on Friday 16th August will run 10am-2pm at the College’s campus in Newport (Medina Way, Newport PO30 5TA) and is for any student who has finished college or sixth form this summer.

Is it for me?

You may be going through the clearing process after receiving results different from your predicted grades or changed your mind about where or what you’d like to study.

You may also have not yet made an application anywhere and are looking to secure a place in September. Friends and family are also welcome to come along for support.

Understanding the clearing process

The clearing process can be overwhelming, but it is not as complicated as you may think and information, advice and guidance will be available on the day from the Isle of Wight College’s highly qualified careers advisor.

The College’s Apprenticeships team will also be on hand to provide information about local opportunities, should you wish to pursue a different option.

About the providers:

Isle of Wight College: discover the range of HE courses available on the Island at The Isle of Wight College and CECAMM. HE delivered in colleges tends to be a more practical, skills-based route – and cheaper than traditional university.

UKSA: if you like the idea of a career at sea, UKSA will be showcasing their available courses – including the Super Yacht Cadetship, where you can study for a Foundation Degree alongside the course.

Solent University: easily accessible in Southampton, Solent University will be providing information on their wide range of Foundation and Undergraduate Degrees with spaces still available for a September start.

So, if you are unsure of your next steps after receiving your results, come along and see the local opportunities available for you.

* PLEASE NOTE * on arrival please report to the College’s main reception. There is plenty of free parking or if you’re travelling by bus the number one stops just a few minutes walk away.

