Drugs bust in Freshwater leads to arrest

The police share this latest news. Ed
We have charged a man with three offences as part of an ongoing investigation on the Isle of Wight.
Specialist officers undertook a premises search at an address on Hooke Hill in Freshwater on Wednesday 9 August as part of enquiries into the suspected supply of illegal drugs.
Today, a 29 year-old man from Birmingham has been charged with: being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin, and being concerned in the supply of a class B drug.
He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates Court tomorrow, Friday 11 August.
Thursday, 10th August, 2017 4:26pm
