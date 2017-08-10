Drugs bust in Freshwater leads to arrest

The police share this latest news. Ed

We have charged a man with three offences as part of an ongoing investigation on the Isle of Wight.

Specialist officers undertook a premises search at an address on Hooke Hill in Freshwater on Wednesday 9 August as part of enquiries into the suspected supply of illegal drugs.

Today, a 29 year-old man from Birmingham has been charged with: being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin, and being concerned in the supply of a class B drug.

He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates Court tomorrow, Friday 11 August.