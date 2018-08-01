Drum and Bass night organised to help cousin left paralysed

This Saturday, 4 August, check out this Drum and Bass fundraiser event Aron organised by Pressure.

They’re bringing three of the Island’s biggest rising stars in Drum and Bass together, with all proceeds going towards funding DJ/Producer LEAF’s (aka Aron Soutar) 22 year-old South African cousin, Bianca Ackhurst who contracted Guillian Barre Syndrome earlier this month, leaving her completely paralysed.

This rare disease affects only one in 100,000 people. The good news is that 80% of patients make a full recovery, but Bianca will need help to fund specialist treatment, which is around £20K.

All takings from this night will be going directly to Bianca’s appeal. So you can enjoy D&B and help someone in need at the same time.

Where and when and who

The event takes place on Saturday 4th August from 9pm at the Marine Bar, Ryde.

Expect sounds from:

Leaf

DJ/Producer based on the Isle of Wight, UK is a rising talent on the drum on bass scene citing diverse early musical influences ranging from reggae, rock, blues, jazz to experimental electronica – so to say his foundations are varied is somewhat of an understatement!

He has released on labels such as Serial Killaz, Grid, Sub-liminal and Biological beats to name a few. Supported by Artists such as Andy C, Hype, Logan D, Grooverider, Randall and many more.

Too Greezey

DJ/Producer/Promoter. Releases on some of the scenes most well know labels including Low Down Deep, Murky Digital and Sub-Liminal. Support from Dj Hype, Logan D, Toddla T, Roni Size, Macky Gee, Turno and more.

Owner of Nuke Records, check the Soundcloud to stay up to date with their releases

Deviation

DJ, Producer, Musician and Drum & Bass enthusiast alike, 25 year old Deviation hails out of the musical jigsaw piece that broke off the most southern point of England, otherwise known as the Isle of Wight. When either away for months on end navigating ships around the world or taking his break from work at home, he always somehow manages to find time creating music, aided by a childhood of musical exploration and an upbringing in a musically-influenced household.

After discovering Drum & Bass from a very young age, he has continuously developed a variety of productions and crafted his mixing style over the years that showcase his love for the entire spectrum of his genre. For him, it’s all about quality over quantity, deep vibes and a unique style that deviates (pun intended) from your standard producer.

Support from Pressure Residents:

Shufflah & Eddie C

Already Eaton

Velox

Turbos B2B with TY

Take dancing shoes and positive vibes.

