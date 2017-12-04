€50,000 scratch card donation made by Ryanair to children’s hospice

Keith shares this latest news. Ed

A hospice charity that cares for children and young people across the South, including the Isle of Wight, is celebrating after hearing it will be the recipient of Ryanair’s largest ever UK charity scratch card donation.

Europe’s No. 1 airline, Ryanair, has donated €50,000 to Naomi House & Jacksplace hospices. The charity, which cares for some 320 of the region’s most medically vulnerable and complex youngsters says the gift will provide a ‘serious boost’ to the service it offers families.

Proceeds of Ryanair scratch card sales

Ryanair’s €50,000 donation, from the proceeds of the sale of Ryanair scratch cards, is the largest single Ryanair Scratch card donation made in the UK and could cover the costs of employing a specialist paediatric nurse for an entire year!

Ryanair’s scratchcards offer prizes of cash, luxury cars and the chance to scoop a cool €1 million – all for a stake of just €2, with ongoing donations made to numerous charities across the UK and Europe.

Paul Morgan, Head of Fundraising at Naomi House & Jacksplace, said:

“Ryanair have supported us for some years but the enormity of this most recent donation really came out of the blue. “Everyone at the hospices are talking about it and we are extremely grateful to Ryanair for this serious boost to our fundraising efforts and ability to offer care on good days, difficult days and last days.”

Aoife Greene, Ryanair’s Head of Retail, added:

“Ryanair is delighted to support Naomi House and Jacksplace, which does so much to help children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, and their families. “Over the past four years we have seen first-hand the incredible work that they do, and are delighted to partner with them again as one of our preferred charities for 2018. “The hospice is one of many charities across Europe to receive ongoing donations from Ryanair’s scratch cards, where customers can win some fantastic prizes while helping out many great causes.”

Naomi House & Jacksplace

Naomi House & Jacksplace cares for life-limited children, young people and their families from across Hampshire, Dorset, Wiltshire, Berkshire, West Sussex, Surrey and the Isle of Wight.

The charity offers respite, emergency, end of life and bereavement care.

For more information on Naomi House & Jacksplace, please visit the Website.