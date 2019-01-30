East Cowes man set to run 12 marathons in 12 months for NSPCC

An Isle of Wight man has set himself the epic task of running one marathon every month throughout 2019 to help raise vital funds for the NSPCC.

First already done

Glen Jones, from East Cowes, kicked-off the gruelling challenge on Sunday 27 January by completing the Excalibur One Marathon in Essex in 4hrs 55mins 23 secs.

Next on the list is the Martello Marathon in Folkestone on February 15 followed by Excalibur Three Track Wars in Walton on Thames on 1 March.

London Marathon included

The married father of two will then take on the Virgin Money London Marathon for the second year running on 28 April.

Just seven days later (5 May) he’ll pull on his running shoes once again for the APB Southampton Marathon.

Whilst July and November’s marathons are yet to be confirmed the others he is set to take part in are as follows:

9 June – Yeovil

18 Aug – Bath

8 Sep – New Forest

6 October – Isle of Wight

22 December – Portsmouth Coastal Waterside

Isle of Wight Road Runners member

Glen who has been a member of the Isle of Wight Road Runners for four years and is now Chairman of the group, said: “I’ve run several marathons over the years but none of them were raising money for charity.

“I knew I had my place in the London Marathon this year but I didn’t think it was enough of a challenge for people to sponsor me so I decided to run 12 in 12 months instead in the hope it would encourage people to make a donation. “My wife Ruth and I are foster carers and some of the children we have cared for over the last 14 years have come from abusive backgrounds so it feels like the right fit to run in aid of the NSPCC. ”As well as raising money for the charity my goal is to finish the London marathon in under four hours. Last year I did it in 4hrs 3 mins despite the heat!”

Fundraising events too

The 48-year-old’s aim is to raise £2,200 for the children’s charity but it won’t all come from sponsorship money.

He added:

“I’m also arranging a series of fundraising events throughout the year including two cocktail parties, a race night, a prize draw and a five hour running event. “I’m also in talks with a local supermarket about running a marathon on a treadmill in store and having a collection bucket for people to drop their notes and loose change in to.”

Gemma Graves, NSPCC Community Fundraising Manager for the Isle of Wight, said: