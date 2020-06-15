East Cowes road closed for urgent reconstruction works

Diversion signs will be in place during the time of the closure and reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is closed

road closed sign

York Avenue, East Cowes has been closed to allow Island Roads to carryout immediate works in connection with carriageway reconstruction works

The road is closed from its junction with New Barn Road to opposite the Prince of Wales Public House, a distance of approx 491 metres in a southerly direction.

The diversion will affect York Avenue, Adelaide Grove, Victoria Grove, Beatrice Avenue and Saunders Way.

Monday, 15th June, 2020 12:05pm

