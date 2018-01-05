‘A life well lived’: Loss of much-loved political campaigner

Tributes following the sudden passing of Dr Ed Gouge (pictured right), Ventnor Town Councillor and Secretary and election agent for the Isle of Wight Labour Party, have been pouring onto social media.

Ed had been very ill in recent weeks, but passed away completely unexpectedly on Tuesday evening due to a stroke.

Passionate about politics

The well-loved and much-admired former university lecturer was also a fellow of the Royal Society of Arts. He previously ran the Parliamentary Studies degree at the University of Leeds and was an adviser for University Study Portal, BritPolitics.

For many years Ed also worked with the likes of Jeremy Corbyn, John McDonnell, Ken Livingstone, Diane Abbott and others at the Greater London Council (GLC).

OnTheWight is told that he’d decided just last weekend to start writing an account of his time there.

“A life well lived”

In a card to Ed’s wife, Mary and son, Elliott, the Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, John McDonnell, wrote,

“I send you my deepest sympathy and condolences. I was proud to serve with Ed on the GLC and privileged to count him as a friend and comrade. “Ed was a fine, principled and dedicated socialist who made a major contribution to one of the most radical socialist local government administrations in Labour’s history. “This laid the foundations for the present resurgence of socialist practice within the party today. “Ed’s was a life well lived.”

Ed’s work has “helped millions of people”

Lorraine Hill-Scott, the Editor for BritPolitics, wrote

“Without Dr Ed Gouge, BRIT POLITICS would not be what it is today and we thank him wholeheartedly for his contribution. “It is no exaggeration that Ed’s work has been viewed and helped millions of people not just in the UK but all over the world. “We take a little comfort that in the years to come they will continue to be seen by millions more looking to learn and perhaps get passionate, like Ed was, about British politics.”

Ed “worked tirelessly to improve things”

Isle of Wight Labour Party member, Will Matthews, posted his tribute earlier in the week. He said,

“Yesterday I found out the dreadful news that Ed Gouge had passed away. I’d only visited him a few hours before in hospital, and I can honestly say he was one of the nicest guys I have ever met. “For the last few years, he’s been Secretary of the Isle of Wight Labour Party, and it has been his life. He’s made me and so many others feel so welcome in the Labour Party, and has worked tirelessly to improve things over here. He has also done a lot for me personally, and it’s thanks to him that I’m as involved in politics as I am. “For those who don’t know Ed, he lectured in politics at several high profile universities, and he was Chair of Planning on the Greater London Council. Always putting others before himself, he was a true hero to the Labour movement. “My thoughts are with Mary, Elliott and the rest of his family. Rest in peace Ed, we’ll keep up the good fight.”

“A great loss”

Former council leader, David Pugh, said,

“Very sad news. I worked with Ed on the KILF campaign, and his input was always very valuable. A great loss.”

A friend

Here at OnTheWight were were very saddened to hear the news. We considered Ed to be a friend, who we’d enjoyed many discussions about both local and national politics with.

Our sincerest condolences go out to Mary and Elliott, as well all those who knew Ed. His passing will be a great loss to many.

A full obituary and funeral details will follow.