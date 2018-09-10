Eight trophies for prizewinning Isle of Wight cows

The Briddlesford Herd of pedigree Guernsey cows won eight trophies for milk production last week.

Paul and Luke with Bluebell, one of the prizewinning cows

Congratulations are in order for all at Briddlesford Lodge Farm after they came home with eight trophies last week.

The Briddlesford Herd of pedigree Guernsey cows won eight trophies for milk production at the Annual Prizegiving of the English Guernsey Cattle Society held in Gloucestershire.

Partner in the Griffin family farm, Richard, said,

“Our success is due to the dedication of our stockmen – James Cook, Luke Flux and Gary Ball.”

Paul and Luke with Bluebell and other cows

Monday, 10th September, 2018 9:24am

