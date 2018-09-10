Eight trophies for prizewinning Isle of Wight cows

Congratulations are in order for all at Briddlesford Lodge Farm after they came home with eight trophies last week.

The Briddlesford Herd of pedigree Guernsey cows won eight trophies for milk production at the Annual Prizegiving of the English Guernsey Cattle Society held in Gloucestershire.

Partner in the Griffin family farm, Richard, said,

“Our success is due to the dedication of our stockmen – James Cook, Luke Flux and Gary Ball.”

