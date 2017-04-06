Elderly man dies Newport bungalow fire

Our thoughts are with family and friends as police confirm an elderly man died in the bungalow fire in Newport this morning.

Police tape and fire engine

An elderly man has been found dead in a bungalow fire in Newport, police confirm.

The Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire at a bungalow on Furrlongs, Newport at around 5.30am this morning (Thursday).

A man believed to be in his 80s lived at the property and the CP report, “one neighbour who did not wish to be named said that the man was known to be a ‘hoarder’ and was often seen attending boot fairs”.

The fire service are still in attendance and the road is closed.

Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends.

1 Comment

  1. Geoff Lumley


    6.Apr.2017 9:03am

    Very sad. One of my residents

