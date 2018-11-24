Electric Disco returns for yet another spectacular New Year’s Eve Party: Book now before the sell out

The Electric Disco New Year’s Eve party cannot be beaten.

Every year it’s a sell-out event, with up to 1,000 party goers and with a huge midnight countdown it’s the ultimate place to be to see in the start of 2019.

Xtreme Vertigo DJs

In the Main Room, Xtreme Vertigo DJs will be pushing the boundaries even further bringing you the best sounds of the 70s and 80s.

Followed by your favourite Club Classics from across the decades to end the night with DJ Jakey Chan.

Silent Disco

Our Second Room hosts the Silent Disco. As you enter, you will be loaned free headphones and it’s then up to you to select your DJ.

The choice is yours from House, Rock, Ska, Chart and Pop our DJs will be battling out to win your approval.

Huge midnight show

Our staging and set effects are second to none, with our very own Big Ben to chime you into the New Year followed by a huge midnight show, featuring a funky countdown, a fountain of sparklers falling from the skies and confetti showers. This will be our greatest New Year’s Party ever.

With an expected one thousand New Year’s Eve party-goers from across the Island and beyond, there really is only one place to see in the New Year but on our Electric Disco Dance floor.

Buy your tickets now

Tickets £15 each and give you entry into all rooms.

Tickets available online (£16 inc £1 booking fee) or from:

The Events Centre, Cowes Yacht Haven, Cowes

Musto & Helly Henson Sailing Stores, Cowes

Visual Impact Clothing Store, 21 Holyrood St, Newport

Bagel Wrap Coffee Shop, Union St, Ryde

Travel in style with ‘The Electric 80s Buses’

We will transport you to our Big New Year’s Eve Party in comfort, style and convenience.

Our buses will run from Shanklin, Sandown, Ryde and Newport to Cowes.

Tickets £8 return, leaving Cowes at 2.15am. Book in advance via the Website.

Image: © Sienna Anderson (Soul Photography)

