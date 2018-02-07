Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 7th February 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 February — 12 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Approx 25m south from the outside 25b on BLACKWATER ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT – 418211 – Remedial Works HA – Remedial reinstatement to clear HA defect in Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBR0P0LD01
A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GODSHILL : Adj to Silverleys, Shanklin road, Godshill : High Street-Godshill
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017612
A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: outside 88 on HORSEBRIDGE HILL
Works description: NEWPORT – 454794 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL02
A3054,A3021 Whippingham Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
09 February — 12 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Approx 75m NE from the junc of BEATRICE AVENUE and WHIPPINGHAM ROAD on WHIPPINGHAM ROAD
Works description: COWES – 375937 – Remedial Works HA – Remedial reinstatement to clear HA defect in Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPU8EMZ01
A3055 Bonchurch Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHANKLIN : North of Luccombe chine before first L/H bend : Bonchurch Road-Shanklin
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017605
A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : Opposite barnsley cottage : Brading Road-Ryde
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017616
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 February — 12 February
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: in carriageway at the junction of TRAFALGAR ROAD and CARISBROOKE ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT – 469405 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU01
Clay Lane, Newbridge, Isle of Wight
09 February — 13 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWBRIDGE : Clay Lane, Newbridge, at the end of the lane near to pigtails. : Clay Lane-Newbridge
Works description: pothole and patching repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017671
Harding Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight
09 February — 13 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRADING : Adjacent bridleway b19 : Harding Shute-Brading
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017676
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FOREST SIDE WORKS,FOREST ROAD, NEW PORT
Works description: NEWPORT 473207 – Planned Maintenance Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTDT0PN01
A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
07 February — 20 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER : ML620057 : Afton Road-Freshwater
Works description: Post works to include raising of fottway and kerbing FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017722
B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
08 February — 12 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: outside of 112 on PLACE ROAD
Works description: COWES – 470198 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT9WWUA02
B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: O/S 24-26 MEDINA AVENUE AT THE JUNC WITH CHURCH LITTEN ON MEDINA AVENUE
Works description: NEWPORT – 389179 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – RENEW FRAME AND COVER
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQ7PRWZ03
B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 February — 13 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML220096 – outside no 24 : Calbourne Road-Newport
Works description: Task order detailed a treatment in 25mm Inlay. Outside no. 24 level of finished asphalt layer was laid high causing the kerb check to be lost and now surfacewater runs off the road towards the properties. Kerb will now have to be riased to provide a 25mm kerb check and appropriate adj to driveway NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017765
Camp Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
08 February — 21 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 640217 : Camp Road-Freshwater
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 640217 FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017493
Harbors Lake Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
09 February — 12 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: JUNCTION WITH WATERY LANE ON HARBORS LAKE LANE
Works description: SHANKLIN 384979 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ43MGF02
High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Opposite to the junction of NETTLECOMBE LANE on HIGH STREET
Works description: NITON – 456116 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH02
Nettlecombe Lane, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: At the junction with HIGH STREET on NETTLECOMBE LANE
Works description: NITON 456116 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation – For TL heads only – Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH02
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH03
Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: At the junction with HORSEBRIDGE HILL on NOKE COMMON
Works description: NEWPORT 454794 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation – for TL heads only – Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL02
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL03
West Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : Adjacent new farm : West Lane-Brading
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017615
A3056 Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle of Wight
09 February — 12 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: on the junction of SANDOWN AND SHANKLIN BRIDLEWAY 57 and NEWPORT ROAD on NEWPORT ROAD
Works description: SANDOWN – 358126 – Remedial Works HA – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAU00IBPD30UG02
Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
09 February — 12 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 5 ALVERSTONE ROAD ON ALVERSTONE ROAD
Works description: SANDOWN – 436189 – Remedial Works HA – Remedial reinstatement to clear HA defect in Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRFA5MG01
Arnold Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight
08 February — 12 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: BINSTEAD : Outside House no 21 & House no 28 ML340448 : Arnold Road-Binstead
Works description: Adding a New Tactile Crossing ML340448 BINSTEAD – No Parking Cones
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017739
B3321 Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
08 February — 12 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside R.N.L.I LIFEBOAT CENTRE on CLARENC E ROAD.
Works description: COWES 23 – DSLAM 474469 – Overlay – Lay approx 5m of Duct 54/56 in footway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTERGPJ01
B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : OUTSIDE NUMBER 31 (ML 230147) : O/S No 31
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017650
B3323 South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: on the junction of CYCLE TRACK CROSS TOWN NEWPORT LINK (FURRLONGS) and SOUTH STREET on SOUTH STREET
Works description: NEWPORT – 473208 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTDT0UU01
B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 129-130 HIGH STREET COWES PO31 7BQ
Works description: COWES 34 – DSLAM 432552 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRC88RM01
B3327 High Street, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
09 February — 12 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: From S/O 3 STATION ROAD to approx 36m South on HIGH STREET
Works description: VENTNOR – 7 – 435992 – Remedial Works Internal – Remedial reinstatement to clear Internal defect in Footway/Verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRF5WWY01
B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 February — 13 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : ML 240141 : Medina Avenue-Newport
Works description: Carriageway investigation works NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017766
B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN : OPPOSITE THE JUNCTION OF FORT STREET (ML 430100) : Opp Fort St
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017711
B3401 Thorley Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
08 February — 14 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: YARMOUTH : ML630141 : Thorley Road-Yarmouth
Works description: CIP Prep work (kerbing) YARMOUTH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017633
B3401 Thorley Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: At the junction of THORLEY ROAD on THORLEY STREET
Works description: YARMOUTH – 2 – DSLAM 471828 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTCF0RD01
Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
08 February — 21 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: WHITWELL : From junction of High Street 250m east ML 540214 : Bannock Road-Whitwell
Works description: Footway Re-construction and surfacing ML540214 WHITWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017600
Car Park Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN : AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE CAR PARK (ML 4CP049) : Meter (Chip&Pin)
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017710
Castle Lane, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
08 February — 21 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: CARISBROOKE : ML 240247 : Castle Lane-Carisbrooke
Works description: CIP Post work – Kerbing CARISBROOKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017723
Esplanade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
08 February — 12 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : OPPOSITE THE ESPLANADE HOTEL (ML 440217) : Adj Column 12
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017738
Main Road, Alverstone, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Opposite of Casa Mia on Main Road
Works description: SANDOWN – 6 – DSLAM 466725 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT6U3CS01
