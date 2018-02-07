Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 7th February 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 February — 12 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Approx 25m south from the outside 25b on BLACKWATER ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 418211 – Remedial Works HA – Remedial reinstatement to clear HA defect in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBR0P0LD01

A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GODSHILL : Adj to Silverleys, Shanklin road, Godshill : High Street-Godshill

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017612

A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: outside 88 on HORSEBRIDGE HILL

Works description: NEWPORT – 454794 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL02

A3054,A3021 Whippingham Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

09 February — 12 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Approx 75m NE from the junc of BEATRICE AVENUE and WHIPPINGHAM ROAD on WHIPPINGHAM ROAD

Works description: COWES – 375937 – Remedial Works HA – Remedial reinstatement to clear HA defect in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPU8EMZ01

A3055 Bonchurch Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHANKLIN : North of Luccombe chine before first L/H bend : Bonchurch Road-Shanklin

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017605

A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : Opposite barnsley cottage : Brading Road-Ryde

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017616

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 February — 12 February

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: in carriageway at the junction of TRAFALGAR ROAD and CARISBROOKE ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 469405 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU01

Clay Lane, Newbridge, Isle of Wight

09 February — 13 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWBRIDGE : Clay Lane, Newbridge, at the end of the lane near to pigtails. : Clay Lane-Newbridge

Works description: pothole and patching repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017671

Harding Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight

09 February — 13 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRADING : Adjacent bridleway b19 : Harding Shute-Brading

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017676

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FOREST SIDE WORKS,FOREST ROAD, NEW PORT

Works description: NEWPORT 473207 – Planned Maintenance Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTDT0PN01

A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

07 February — 20 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : ML620057 : Afton Road-Freshwater

Works description: Post works to include raising of fottway and kerbing FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017722

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 February — 12 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: outside of 112 on PLACE ROAD

Works description: COWES – 470198 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT9WWUA02

B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: O/S 24-26 MEDINA AVENUE AT THE JUNC WITH CHURCH LITTEN ON MEDINA AVENUE

Works description: NEWPORT – 389179 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – RENEW FRAME AND COVER

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQ7PRWZ03

B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 February — 13 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML220096 – outside no 24 : Calbourne Road-Newport

Works description: Task order detailed a treatment in 25mm Inlay. Outside no. 24 level of finished asphalt layer was laid high causing the kerb check to be lost and now surfacewater runs off the road towards the properties. Kerb will now have to be riased to provide a 25mm kerb check and appropriate adj to driveway NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017765

Camp Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

08 February — 21 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 640217 : Camp Road-Freshwater

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 640217 FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017493

Harbors Lake Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

09 February — 12 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: JUNCTION WITH WATERY LANE ON HARBORS LAKE LANE

Works description: SHANKLIN 384979 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ43MGF02

High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Opposite to the junction of NETTLECOMBE LANE on HIGH STREET

Works description: NITON – 456116 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH02

Nettlecombe Lane, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: At the junction with HIGH STREET on NETTLECOMBE LANE

Works description: NITON 456116 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation – For TL heads only – Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH02

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH03

Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: At the junction with HORSEBRIDGE HILL on NOKE COMMON

Works description: NEWPORT 454794 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation – for TL heads only – Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL02

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL03

West Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : Adjacent new farm : West Lane-Brading

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017615

A3056 Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle of Wight

09 February — 12 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: on the junction of SANDOWN AND SHANKLIN BRIDLEWAY 57 and NEWPORT ROAD on NEWPORT ROAD

Works description: SANDOWN – 358126 – Remedial Works HA – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAU00IBPD30UG02

Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

09 February — 12 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 5 ALVERSTONE ROAD ON ALVERSTONE ROAD

Works description: SANDOWN – 436189 – Remedial Works HA – Remedial reinstatement to clear HA defect in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRFA5MG01

Arnold Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight

08 February — 12 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: BINSTEAD : Outside House no 21 & House no 28 ML340448 : Arnold Road-Binstead

Works description: Adding a New Tactile Crossing ML340448 BINSTEAD – No Parking Cones

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017739

B3321 Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 February — 12 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Outside R.N.L.I LIFEBOAT CENTRE on CLARENC E ROAD.

Works description: COWES 23 – DSLAM 474469 – Overlay – Lay approx 5m of Duct 54/56 in footway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTERGPJ01

B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : OUTSIDE NUMBER 31 (ML 230147) : O/S No 31

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017650

B3323 South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: on the junction of CYCLE TRACK CROSS TOWN NEWPORT LINK (FURRLONGS) and SOUTH STREET on SOUTH STREET

Works description: NEWPORT – 473208 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTDT0UU01

B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 129-130 HIGH STREET COWES PO31 7BQ

Works description: COWES 34 – DSLAM 432552 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRC88RM01

B3327 High Street, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

09 February — 12 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: From S/O 3 STATION ROAD to approx 36m South on HIGH STREET

Works description: VENTNOR – 7 – 435992 – Remedial Works Internal – Remedial reinstatement to clear Internal defect in Footway/Verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRF5WWY01

B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 February — 13 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : ML 240141 : Medina Avenue-Newport

Works description: Carriageway investigation works NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017766

B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN : OPPOSITE THE JUNCTION OF FORT STREET (ML 430100) : Opp Fort St

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017711

B3401 Thorley Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

08 February — 14 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: YARMOUTH : ML630141 : Thorley Road-Yarmouth

Works description: CIP Prep work (kerbing) YARMOUTH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017633

B3401 Thorley Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: At the junction of THORLEY ROAD on THORLEY STREET

Works description: YARMOUTH – 2 – DSLAM 471828 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTCF0RD01

Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

08 February — 21 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: WHITWELL : From junction of High Street 250m east ML 540214 : Bannock Road-Whitwell

Works description: Footway Re-construction and surfacing ML540214 WHITWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017600

Car Park Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN : AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE CAR PARK (ML 4CP049) : Meter (Chip&Pin)

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017710

Castle Lane, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

08 February — 21 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: CARISBROOKE : ML 240247 : Castle Lane-Carisbrooke

Works description: CIP Post work – Kerbing CARISBROOKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017723

Esplanade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

08 February — 12 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : OPPOSITE THE ESPLANADE HOTEL (ML 440217) : Adj Column 12

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017738

Main Road, Alverstone, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Opposite of Casa Mia on Main Road

Works description: SANDOWN – 6 – DSLAM 466725 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT6U3CS01