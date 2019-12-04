Embarrassment for Isle of Wight Green Party as campaign notice exposes email addresses

The Isle of Wight Green Party yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) sent out an email to members calling for their help in the last push before the General Election on 12th December.

Nothing wrong with that you might think, expect for the obvious data protection breach that all the personal email addresses were on display.

Green Party HQ: “Apologise unreservedly”

Campaign organiser from Green Party Head Office, Nuri Syed Corser told OnTheWight,

“We’ve investigated what happened. A fraction of our supporters received an email which included addresses other than their own. “It’s an oversight on our part. We have been in touch with those affected to apologise unreservedly. It’s vital that we protect our supporters’ privacy and treat their personal data with the utmost care.”

OnTheWight understands the incident affected at least 100 members, but we’re waiting for the Green Party to confirm the definitive number.

Email sent by campaign team

Nuri went on to explain,

“The email wasn’t actually sent by Vix, and it wasn’t her mistake. It was sent out from the party’s mailing system by another member of the campaign team. “This is the first time we’ve made this kind of mistake – and we’re going to make absolutely sure it’s the last time too. It looks like the normal procedures were not followed properly this time. We will ensure that doesn’t happen again.”

OnTheWight has asked whether the incident has been reported to the Information Commissioner’s Office and will update once we hear back.

“Astounded and disappointed”

One member who received the email and wishes to remain anonymous told OnTheWight,

“I was astounded and disappointed to see all those email addresses shared, and from someone who has been a candidate for many years and should know better. It doesn’t make Vix Lowthian seem very trustworthy sadly.”

Image: Kaitlyn Baker under CC BY 2.0