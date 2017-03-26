George shares this latest news from Cowes RNLI. Ed

Rescue services, including Cowes lifeboat, was involved in a major incident in the early hours of this morning, involving a man believed to be in the water and three others suffering injuries.

The alarm was raised at 3.11 am after a 20 foot fishing boat, Loose Canon, with four men aboard, was involved in a violent collision with an obstruction (reported by the CP as the breakwater) in Cowes Harbour, off East Cowes.

The damaged boat then floated down with the tide to Trinity Landing, Cowes, and the three men now on board were eventually seen by ambulance crew and taken to St Mary’s Hospital.

Widespread search

Meanwhile a search got underway of the harbour and Solent for the fourth man believed to be in the water. As well as the lifeboat, the sea search involved the Maritime and Coastguard helicopter from Lee on Solent and Calshot lifeboat, all using powerful search-lights.

A search of the shoreline at East Cowes and Cowes was also undertaken, by Ventnor coastguards and police.

Serious injuries

One of men taken from the boat had serious head injuries and another suffered a spine injury.

The search was later called off when police had reason to believe that the man in the water had managed to reach the shore on his own.

Cowes lifeboat returned to station at 4.51 am.

Patient with chest injuries stable

This morning, a spokesman for Isle of Wight NHS Trust said: