Emergency road closure as tree removed

The closure will be reduced as soon as safety allows, to restore traffic flow on York Avenue

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

road closed sign

Island Roads have announced the temporary road closure of York Avenue, East Cowes.

Traffic is being diverted via Adelaide Grove and Victoria Grove whilst the work is taking place.

Thge closure is on York Avenue at its junction with John Nash Avenue for a distance of 7 metres. The closure will be reduced as soon as safety allows to restore traffic flow on York Avenue.

Diversion route(s) will be signed at the time of closure. Reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is
closed.

Map of road closure and diversion

Tuesday, 7th January, 2020 10:23am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nog

Filed under: East Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, North Wight, Roads, Travel

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*