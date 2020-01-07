Emergency road closure as tree removed

Island Roads have announced the temporary road closure of York Avenue, East Cowes.

Traffic is being diverted via Adelaide Grove and Victoria Grove whilst the work is taking place.

Thge closure is on York Avenue at its junction with John Nash Avenue for a distance of 7 metres. The closure will be reduced as soon as safety allows to restore traffic flow on York Avenue.

Diversion route(s) will be signed at the time of closure. Reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is

closed.