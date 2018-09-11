Emergency services respond to ferry collision and oil spill exercise

If you are on a Red Funnel ferry this morning, you might notice something unusual taking place in Southampton Waters.

But don’t worry, what might look concerning is in fact an exercise.

Multi-agency oil spill response exercise

Red Funnel are taking part in a multi-agency oil spill response exercise in Southampton Water today (Tuesday 11th September) from 10am.

The emergency response exercise will involve BP Hamble, Red Funnel, Whitaker Tankers and the ABP Southampton marine team.

What to expect

A spokesperson for Red Funnel told OnTheWight,