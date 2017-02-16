End of an era as Cameo of Cowes announces closure

Cameo of Cowes, the shop that has dressed thousands of Islanders (and visitors) for festivals and fancy-dress parties, is to close after 45 years of trading.

The owner has announced that 2017 will their last year of trading and aim to sell all stock by August. The news has sparked an outpouring of best wishes on social media.

In Cowes since mid-80s

The first time you walk into Cameo, it’s like entering Aladdin’s Cave. The shop is crammed full of clothes, accessories, shoes, hats, watches, perfumes, sunglasses as well as some amazing fancy-dress outfits.

The business was set up in Southampton in 1972 and moved to Cowes in 1985.

What sets Cameo apart from other shops in the town is that they specialise in unclaimed lost property, not only from suitcases left at British airport terminals, but also undelivered parcels lost in transit. As you can imagine, the contents can include all manner of things, such as designer items of clothing and sunglasses, jewellery, umbrellas and more.

Final year of trading

Owner, Joan Holland, said,

“Ater 45 wonderful years of trading I’m sorry to have to say that due to old age and health problems, I will have to make this the final year of trading for Cameo of Cowes. “We are hoping to clear most of our ‘mountains’ of stock by the end of August. “Thank you all for your loyal custom over the years.”

Cameo really will be missed by those who love a bargain and something different.

Source: IWR

Location map

View the location of this story.