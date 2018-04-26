‘End PJ Paralysis 70 Day Challenge’ at St Mary’s Hospital

Andy shares this latest news on behalf of Isle of Wight NHS. Ed

St Mary’s Hospital is rising to the ‘End PJ Paralysis 70 Day Challenge’ to help boost patients’ recovery.

Over the past year hospital wards have been supporting the national End PJ Paralysis campaign and encouraging their patients to get into a daily routine of getting up and dressed as they would do if they were at home.

Higher risk of infection for those staying in PJs

Patients that stay in their pyjamas or gowns for longer than they need to can have a higher risk of infection, loss of mobility, fitness and strength which results in them staying in hospital longer.

Many patients lose the ability to carry out routine daily functions like bathing, dressing, getting out of bed and walking, due to unnecessary bed rest.

The 70 Day Challenge

The aim of the 70 Day Challenge is to achieve one million patient days of patients being up, dressed and mobilised across the country.

Ward staff will be recording how many patients they have managed to get up, dressed and moving using the #EndPJparalysis app.

Makes a huge difference to patient recovery

Natalie Mew, Matron for Medicine at St Mary’s Hospital is leading the challenge and appealing to Islanders for their support too. Natalie Mew said:

“Over the next 70 days we will be working even harder at getting our patients out of bed, dressed and being more active, if they can. “We know that by getting patients back to their normal routine as quickly as possible, including getting dressed in their everyday clothes, we can support a quicker recovery, help them maintain their independence and their dignity and help get them home sooner. But many patients that come into hospital do not have clean clothes or a wash bag with them and this is where we need support from relatives and friends to bring these items in. “It really does make a huge difference to their recovery.”

The campaign runs from 17 April to 26 June 2018 to finish in time for the NHS 70th anniversary celebrations on 5 July.

