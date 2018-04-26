Isle of Wight CCG needs to make £9.4m of cuts in coming year

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

The Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (IW CCG) must make £9.4 million in savings over the next financial year.

The IW CCG is responsible for the planning and commissioning of healthcare services on the Island.

Its contract with the IW NHS Trust is still being negotiated for 2018/19.

“Significant financial challenges” in 2018/19

A report due to go before the CCG’s governing body today (Thursday) states that, despite significant savings and the Acute Services Redesign programme, the CCG will experience “significant financial challenges” in 2018/19.

This means it will be unable to invest in any services without identifying £9.4m in savings.

Acute Services Redesign

As previously reported, the Acute Services Redesign could see some services at St Mary’s Hospital, Newport, transferred to the mainland.

Mental health and community services are also being redesigned as part the Island’s My life a Full Life programme.

The IW CCG governing body will meet today (Thursday) at 1.30pm at Northwood House, Cowes.

