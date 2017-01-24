English B&Bs dominate top ten World’s Best list

A whopping five English B&Bs have managed to make it onto the Top Ten World’s Best B&Bs list as voted for by Trip Advisor Travellers.

Sitting among B&Bs from Florida, Italy and Belgium, the fact that English B&Bs have dominated the top ten list could be a fantastic opportunity for Isle of Wight Bed & Breakfast owners.

Now could be the time to capitalise on the media attention.

An upward trend

Visit England said,

“It’s fantastic news that five of England’s B&Bs are rated by travellers in the top 10 globally, including the top spot. “This continues the upward trend we’ve seen in recent years demonstrating that our tourism, accommodation and service is not only exceeding customer expectations but up there competing with the world’s very best.”

The List

TripAdvisor’s 2017 Travellers’ Choice awards – Top 10 B&Bs and Inns

Bindon Bottom B&B – West Lulworth, Dorset The Cedar House Inn – St Augustine, Florida, US South Lodge Guest House – Bridlington, East Yorkshire The Welsh Hills Inn – Granville, Ohio, US Swallows Rest B&B – Brigstock, Northamptonshire Arcadia Residence – Prague, Czech Republic B&B Mondello Resort – Palermo, Italy Thornleigh Guest House – Keswick, Cumbria West by Five Guest House – St Ives, Cornwall Huis Koning – Bruges, Belgium

Source: BBC

Image: © Isle of Wight B&B