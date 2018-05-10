Concerns have been raised by some Isle of Wight residents about the introduction of parking charges at Carisbrooke Castle.

English Heritage, who own the Castle, introduced the £2 per day charge at the end of September 2017. They say it’s done so in order to help manage the costs of protecting this historic landmark.

Refund for Castle visitors

Amanda Pickard, Property Manager, Carisbrooke Castle explains:

“English Heritage is committed to protecting the historic landmarks in our care, so they are there for future generations to enjoy. In our role as a charity, it is vital that we manage our costs. “Every penny we receive – from our car parks to major donations – goes towards looking after these historic properties including Carisbrooke Castle.”

It’s worth noting that if you are visiting the Castle, parking charges can be claimed back on entry (that goes for EH members too).

Vandalism

English Heritage reported there had been one incident of vandalism on the parking machine (in October 2017) but that it has been repaired the same month.

