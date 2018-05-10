Who’s ready for the 2018 Isle of Wight Dog Festival?

The Isle of Wight is jam-packed with animal lovers and dog lovers are among many of them.

Between 10am-6pm on Sunday 20th May, Islanders are invited to the Isle of Wight Dog Festival 2018 at St George’s Field, Whippingham (next to St Mildred’s Church).

Plenty to see and do

There will be lots to keep you entertained, including Dog Shows, Dog Games, Stalls, Food and Drink, Kid’s Entertainment, Bouncy Castles, Pony Rides, Rosettes, Competitions, Spot Prizes, Demonstrations and lots more.

Entry is just £3 per person and the event is in aid of From Foster to Forever (more info).

There will be limited parking, so it’ll be parking will be on a “first come, first served” basis and will be charged at £2.50 per car.

Keep an eye on the Facebook event page for the very latest news about the event.

Naturally all dogs are welcome, but must be kept on a lead (unless supervised inside a dog game / activity area). Don’t forget to clean up after your dog.

From Foster to Forever

The From Foster to Forever Facebook group was founded by Mandy Pheasant. She says she created the Facebook Group after making “wonderful friends that work tirelessly to rescue puppies, neglected and abused dogs in Cyprus”.

Mandy added,

“I have made some very strong bonds and I try and help by fostering some of these dogs. Ones that haven’t got a chance. I also work closely with the rescues to try and find forever homes for the dogs. Some directly from Cyprus, some need fostering first.”

Mandy helps with airport runs, homechecks and backup help for anyone who has adopted.

Image: pointshoot under CC BY 2.0