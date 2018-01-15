Entries open for one of the toughest of all yacht races

Suzanne and Allan share this latest sailing news. Ed

As well as entries opening for this year’s IRC European Championships incorporating the Commodores’ Cup, entries are also open via the RORC for The Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race which is undoubtedly one of the toughest of all yacht races.

First organised by the Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC) in 1995, the 1,805nm course is reputedly tougher than a transatlantic race as it negotiates headlands with tidal challenges all around the UK, as well as the notorious British weather.

Begins and ends at Cowes

This race starts and finishes in the Solent off Cowes and is on a four-year cycle because of the toughness of the race which is a step up from a typical RORC offshore race and even the Rolex Fastnet Race.

Attracting the serious RORC racer looking for a special challenge this race is special; three times longer than a Fastnet, circumnavigating all the islands of the UK. This includes Muckle Flugga at its most northerly point which is a momentous place for any sailor as it is further north than Cape Horn is south.

World records

In 2014 the Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race set an unprecedented five new World Records because an intense low- pressure system settled over the northern part of the UK making the race a downwind ride for the faster boats.

The MOD70 Musandam-Oman Sail did not tack once in the whole of the 1,800nm as she sped around the outside of the low- pressure system with the wind behind her.

One offshore racing’s biggest challenges

For 2018 an amazing variety of yachts are expected, with world-class professional and passionate Corinthian sailors racing together to sail one of offshore racing’s biggest challenges, and will include IMOCA and Class 40s boats.

IMOCA 60s have tasted tremendous success in the Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race. In 2010, Artemis Ocean Racing was the overall winner returning in 2014 as Artemis – Team Endeavour it was skippered by Brian Thompson from Cowes and set a new 60ft Around Britain and Ireland World record of five days, 14 hours, 00 minutes and 54 seconds.

2018 Class40 circuit

The 2018 Sevenstar Round Britain and Ireland Race is also an official event for the 2018 Class40 circuit.

In 2014, Swish, skippered by Canadian Roderick Knowles set the World record for monohulls ’40 foot and under’ of eight days, 19 hours, 06 minutes and 49 seconds.

This race starts on Sunday 12th August 2018 from Cowes and the finish line is off Cowes too perhaps for some just five days later!

Image: © RORC Brian Thompson’s IMOCA 60 Artemis – Team Endeavour