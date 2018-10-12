Environment Agency issue flood alert for the Isle of Wight

A Flood Alert has been issued by the Environment Agency for the Isle of Wight coast.

They warn residents to “Be prepared”.

The forecast water level is only marginally above a normal high spring tide value but larger waves may lead to spray overtopping of defences across the Island for 30 minutes either side of high water.

The tide will impact sea front roads, esplanades and car parks. Locations at greatest risk of more significant spray overtopping are Freshwater Bay, Sandown, Shanklin, Gurnard and Ryde.

Water levels will be high up slipways at Cowes and Newport although impacts will be more minimal as Cowes breakwater should help reduce wave action. Yarmouth Ferry Terminal car park may see minor impacts.