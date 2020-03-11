Environment Agency update Isle of Wight flood alert

The Environment Agency have issued an update to their flood alert for the Isle of Wight.

The warning reads:

Thursday’s early morning tide at 00:32 on 12/03/2020 and lunchtime tide at 12:46 on 12/03/2020 will be lower than the tide recorded earlier today.

Both tides could remain a little elevated, forecast at 4.78 metres Chart Datum (2.19 mAOD) at Cowes.

Tonight (Wednesday) winds are strong South Westerly Force 6, tomorrow they are Westerly Force 6.

Impacts will be minor and similar at each high tide, with minor impact flooding affecting some sea front roads, esplanades and car parks across the Island, for one hour either side of high water.

Water will be high up slipways in Cowes, affecting Medina Road and the floating bridge. In East Cowes, sea water forced up through drains may cause very minor impacts to the road at Albany Road.

After tomorrow, no further impacts are expected. We continue to monitor the forecast. As a very precautionary measure, flood protection could be installed at Medina Road, one hour before high tide.