Erica’s total head shave in aid of mental health charity

An auxiliary nurse from Carisbrooke nurse will be braving a total head shave next month in aid of mental health charity, Mind.

Erica Norman told OnTheWight,

“I have had mental health issues starting from the age of 11, having suffered with anxiety and depression. “It’s been a bit of a roller-coaster ride, but I just wanted to give back really as not everyone is as lucky as I have been. “I hit rock bottom but had the support from the mental health services, Mind and other groups.”

Erica works as an auxiliary nurse on A&E and works with a lot of mental health patients, who have overdosed or become homeless.

Erica went on to say,

“I have so much empathy for them, as it’s so difficult to struggle with your own mind day in day out.”

Show your support

The target for the fundraising campaign is £1,000. Erica has already raised £172 in online donations and around £150 offline donations.

If you would like to support Erica, who will. be shaving her head in aid of Mind on 12th March, you can make a donation via her Just Giving Page.

Image: airpix under CC BY 2.0