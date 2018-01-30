Hard fought but defeated for Ventnor 1st XV

Nolan shares this latest rugby report, written by Simon Blow. Ed

Ellingham & Ringwood 1st XV 28-17 Ventnor 1st XV

Ventnor first XV left the Island with high hopes and their focus on gaining that first big win of the season as they set sail towards Ellingham and Ringwood first XV. After losing to their opponent at home in their last meeting, following a suspected serious injury, the game had to be called at the 60 minute mark, in favour of Ellingham and Ringwood. It promised to be a wet and muddy game ahead, but this was not the time for any singing in the rain, as there was a job to be done.

Ventnor started strong and had most of the possession of the game. However one momentary lapse led to an overlap the home side took advantage of, soaring first, putting themselves 7-0 up with a successful conversion.

Dominating rugby

Ventnor were hardly going to roll over and lay down, so rallied back with the same spirit they have shown all season, and continued to play some dominating rugby.

Unfortunately this time, poor weather conditions caused Ventnor to give it away, with the home side making a turnover and capitalising on it scoring their second, moving 14-0 up.

Later in the half, Ventnor were able to score their first try of the game, with Andrew Gough coming in like a wrecking ball for five points, but the team were unable to convert, putting the score at 14-5.

Closing the gap

The rest of this half would again show some impressive displays of rugby despite the conditions. However, the home side were once again able to capitalise in a moment of disarray, running it up the middle for their third try, 21-5.

Before the half was over, Ventnor was able to make another score, closing the gap to 21-12.

Andrew was clearly thinking “here I go again” securing the second try, but there was no time to relax. Ellingham and Ringwood also tried to convert a penalty kick not long before the end of the first half, to extend their lead by another three little birds and keep Ventnor at bay, but put the ball wide. Score at half time 21-12.

On the defensive

The second half would prove to be a very defensive display for both sides, with both showing good opportunities to score in the danger zone, but once again the muddy conditions causing mistakes, and some penalties to be given away kept the score low.

Ellingham and Ringwood scored their fourth try of the game making the score, 28-12 after they get lucky with another successful conversion scraping the inside of the post. However this was far from the final countdown.

Ventnor dug deep, and with some good play, getting the ball to fly away wide to the backs, Jake Babington like a greyhound, was able to score Ventnor’s third try in an attempt to close the gap.

A hard fought game

Unfortunately the conversion was put wide, making the score 28-17. At this point Ventnor knew that time was running out, but continued to press forward and not allow their opposite room to breathe.

Sadly this was the end for Ventnor as the final whistle went with the final score settling at 28-17.

Wise words

This was a hard fought game by the boys in blue and white, and they may not have come away feeling like princes of the universe, (or looking like it) but once again did themselves proud fighting until the final whistle, taking a lot of positives away from this game to carry forward to the rest of the season.

As always ladies and gents; don’t worry, be happy, and move on to the next one!

Ventnor First XV; A. Prat, L. Jones, T. Price, B. Savill, J. Green, M. Tucker, C. Edwards, S. Dawson, L. Roberts, S. Lines, E. Blake, A. Gough, J. Babington, A. Fox, S. Blow.

Subs; A. Teague, B. Atkins, D. Magnurson, J. Blake

AJ Wells & Sons Man of the Match; Liam Roberts

Ventnor Haven Fishery Cod Eye of the Day; James Blake

Image: sjbresnahan under CC BY 2.0