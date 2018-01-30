Nominate young Islanders who deserve recognition

The High Sheriff for the Isle of Wight, Ben Rouse, shares this reminder. Ed

The deadline for nominations for the High Sheriff’s Children’s and Young People’s Awards 2018 is Friday 2nd February 2018.

The awards celebrate the achievements of children and young people aged up to 25 years, who have perhaps not had the best journey in life, for whatever reason, but have achieved nonetheless or, despite their own issues, are helping their own community.

Do you know a young person who, in your opinion, deserves recognition for their achievements particularly, but not exclusively, in overcoming adversity?

Recognising uncelebrated effort

Isle of Wight High Sheriff, Ben Rouse said,

“The High Sheriff’s Awards are different in that they are aimed at recognising effort that might otherwise go uncelebrated. “Some children face challenging choices early on in life: the easy route isn’t always the correct one. We want to acknowledge those who do make the effort to choose a better path. “Perhaps, as a result of their own experience, they have chosen to highlight certain issues, either physical or mental, that might be faced by others in the same boat, or perhaps they’re helping to care for a sick parent or elderly relative so have effectively put their own childhood on hold. “Help us celebrate those young people who have perhaps had a challenging start but are still winning at life. Help us celebrate their success!”

Get in touch

To nominate someone for the awards, download the details and nomination form from the Website.

The Awards take place on Monday 26th March, at the Quay Arts, Newport.

Image: Orangeacid under CC BY 2.0