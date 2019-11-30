Escape the pressure of the festive season with Planet Aware and friends at the Alternative Spirit of Christmas

Christmas is a great time of year to rest and enjoy time with family and friends. But this message can often be lost in the noise of commercial interests and the pressure to spend money and consume too much stuff.

So, head to Quay Arts to escape for a while and celebrate in a different way with Planet Aware and friends.

Taking place on Sunday 1st December between 2-5pm, the Alternative Spirit of Christmas is a free event, providing the perfect opportunity to share your ideas or join in simple up-cycling crafts.

Storytelling, music and poetry

There’ll be children’s storytelling between 2.20- 3.30, as well as live music and poetry between 3.45pm – 5pm.

Head to Quay Art, 15 Seas Street, Newport Harbour to escape the commercial pressure of the festive season.

Find out more about Planet Aware by visiting their Website.

Image: Kira auf der Heide under CC BY 2.0