Esplanade works to start next month

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

Ryde Esplanade is to be upgraded in a resurfacing scheme by Island Roads next month.

The work will be undertaken at night in order to minimise inconvenience. The project will also be undertaken in four phases in order to ensure access is maintained to the transport links – bus, rail, hovercraft and Wightlink passenger ferry – that are based at the Esplanade.

Ten days in May

Residents and businesses affected by the work – which is scheduled to last between May 2 and May 12 and involve some weekend work – have received letters explaining how they will be affected. Island Roads has also taken its mobile visitor centre to the location to give residents and business the opportunity to ask questions. Local elected representatives have also received details of the scheme.

Island Roads project manager Derek Benfield, said:

“The Esplanade is clearly of major importance to the Island’s public transport network so we have taken great care to plan our works in this location and sought to avoid the main summer months. “In order to keep these transport hubs open during their hours or operation we are starting work as late as 11.30pm. It is a complex programme but one we are confident will keep disruption on this busy section of road to a minimum.”

The work will complement the recently completed scheme to resurface Easthill Road which joins the Esplanade.

“We hope all this work will not only help improve the town’s infrastructure, it will also help create a favourable first impression of the Island for visitors.”

Image: daquellamanera under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.