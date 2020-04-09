Essential Travel only this Easter weekend with Red Funnel

Red Funnel Ferries is reassuring Isle of Wight residents that its services will not be used to transport holidaymakers to the Isle of Wight this Easter.

Bookings for the forthcoming long weekend remain consistent with passenger numbers seen in recent weeks and are not expected to increase, as the public heeds the government’s guidance on non-essential travel.

No coaches or recreational vehicles

The ferry operator can confirm it has no coaches booked to travel over the weekend, as well as no recreational vehicles, unless for essential reasons only.

Customers wishing to book recreational vehicles can no longer do so via the online booking system and are now required to get in touch with Red Funnel directly to request this on the grounds it is needed for essential reasons.

Non-essential travel

With fair weather expected over the Easter weekend, Red Funnel is also reminding the public of the government’s guidelines regarding non-essential travel. Public notices have been shared via numerous channels, including radio adverts, print adverts and on the Red Funnel social media channels.

Collins: Help to keep the Island, and each other, protected

Fran Collins, CEO of Red Funnel, said:

“While many of us would wish to be able to get away this Easter weekend, or are keen to see friends and family, it’s crucial that we continue to follow the government’s advice and stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “Please help to keep the Island, and each other, protected and avoid all non-essential travel, as well as discouraging any visitors from travelling to see you over the Easter holidays. “We look forward to welcoming our customers back onboard once the restrictions are lifted, but for now, please do the right thing – stay home and help keep the Island safe.”

Keep up to date with the latest developments as to how Red Funnel is responding to COVID-19 on the Website.

News shared by Enya on behalf of Red Funnel. Ed

Image: k38shawn under CC BY 2.0