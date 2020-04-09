Hundreds of small business grants paid to Isle of Wight businesses, with thousands more still eligible

Hundreds of small Isle of Wight businesses have now received a £10,000 Coronavirus (Covid-19) grant from the Government via the Isle of Wight council (IWC).

OnTheWight has received contact from several small business owners on the Island who have not yet received the grant, so thought it would be good idea to share details of the processes being undertaken by the council that would explain the delay.

Over 500 already paid

£10,000 is available to all eligible business in receipt of small business rate relief or rural rate relief.

The grants were announced by the Government last month and since then 526 businesses have had the £10,000 paid into their bank accounts.

The Isle of Wight council say there are a total of 4,060 businesses eligible for the small business grant.

Working hard through the claims

With their software providers, the Business Rates team are working hard to process more grants each day as swiftly as possible.

A spokesperson for the IWC told OnTheWight that they will also be writing to business ratepayers to encourage applications, but would urge in the first instance to complete the form online if you are able.

The current priority is to process grants for those companies they have received information from, so they’re are able to help as swiftly as possible.

Complete the form

If you have not had to pay business rates in recent years the council may not have your up-to-date bank details for direct payment, so make sure you complete the form on the council’s Website.

That will ensure the IWC can pay you directly and as quickly as possible.

For those eligible for grant funding who are currently paying business rates, it also allows IWC to double check your details are fully up-to-date.

