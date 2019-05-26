EU election Isle of Wight results 2019. Update: MEPs selected

The Isle of Wight count in the 2019 European Elections for the South East took place today (Sunday).
The polls last Thursday saw a turnout on the Isle of Wight of 38.3 per cent with 41,551 residents making a vote. The results for the entire South East region are expected at around 1am on Monday morning (27th).
Headlining votes
The party on the Isle of Wight with the most votes was The Brexit Party at 19,392.
For the next two closest parties – both clearly pro-Remain – votes totalled 13,412, equivalent to about 70% of The Brexit Party (The Green Party 6,855 and Liberal Democrats 6,557).
Trailing behind
The Conservative and Unionist Party were fourth with 3,577 followed by The Labour Party with 2,481.
UKIP (1,292) managed to attract 185 more voters than Change UK (1,107).
276 papers were spoiled for various reasons (see official notice below).
|Name
|Votes
|Change UK
|1,107
|Conservative and Unionist
|3,577
|Green
|6,855
|Labour
|2,481
|Lib Dem
|6,557
|Brexit Party
|19,392
|Socialist Party of Great Britain
|39
|UK European Party
|127
|UKIP
|1,292
|Jason McMahon
|52
|David Round
|50
|Michael Tuberville
|22
South East results
Updated 01:06 27 May 2019: The MEP seats for South East have now been declared. Those representing the region will be:
|Nigel Farage
|Brexit Party
|Alexandra Phillips
|Brexit Party
|Robert Rowland
|Brexit Party
|Belinda De Camborne Lucy
|Brexit Party
|Catherine Bearder
|Lib Dem
|Antony Hook
|Lib Dem
|Judith Bunting
|Lib Dem
|Alexandra Phillips
|Green
|Daniel Hannan
|Cons
|John Howarth
|Labour
Sunday, 26th May, 2019 11:57pm
By Sally Perry
