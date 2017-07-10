Eve Richardson to stand down as Chair of Isle of Wight NHS Trust

Andy shares this latest news from the Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Ed

Eve Richardson OBE is to stand down as the Chair of the Isle of Wight NHS Trust at the end of her current term of office in order to take on the role of Independent Chair of the Isle of Wight Stakeholder Reference Group.

The Reference Group comprises a wide range of local organisations and individuals with an interest in the Island’s health and care systems. Its role is to offer feedback from key stakeholders direct into the Isle of Wight Local Care Board.

Eve’s term of office as chair of the NHS Trust ends in mid-August 2017, but she will remain in post until a new chair is appointed. She will take up her new role in the autumn.

Led Trust through particularly challenging times

The Vice-Chair of the Isle of Wight NHS Trust, Charles Rogers said,

“Eve has devoted most of her life to public service including leadership roles in the NHS and in the charitable sector. As non-executive chair Eve has led the Trust through some particularly challenging times but has always worked hard to champion the interests of local people. “I thank Eve for her support during the period of her chairmanship and I wish her well in her new role. I am certain she will bring all of her energy and consideration to it.”

“A pleasure and a privilege”

Eve Richardson said,

“It has been both a pleasure and a privilege to be the Chair of the Isle of Wight NHS Trust. We are currently working on some important improvements to health and care on the Isle of Wight and one of our biggest assets is our staff. I know that with their support we can really make these improvements count. “I am looking forward to playing my part on the Island in a new way through the Stakeholder Reference Group and the Isle of Wight Local Care Board. As somebody who lives on the Island I feel it is very important that the voices of residents, the voluntary sector and other key stakeholders are properly heard and I am confident that working together with health and care services, we will make a difference.”

Vacancies

NHS Improvement will advertise immediately for a new Trust chair and the Trust has previously announced that it will shortly begin the search for a permanent chief executive.

Image: © Used with the kind permission of Auntie P

Location map

View the location of this story.