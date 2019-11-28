Event for those with Diabetes offers chance to find out more about importance of foot care

The Diabetes Group IOW is hosting the new Deputy Head of the IOW NHS Trust Podiatry Services next week. They provide podiatry services for residents on the Isle of Wight.

The event will give people with diabetes or those who care about someone living with diabetes the chance to find out more about podiatry services on the Island with advice on how to ensure the future health of their feet.

Regular foot checks are an essential part of taking care of your health if you have diabetes.

Deputy Head of Podiatry services on the Island, Stephen Taylor, will share his expert knowledge on footcare, including information on winter footcare.

Diabetes increases risk of developing problems with your feet

Ian Bast, Chairman of Diabetes Group IOW said:

“We are delighted to be hosting Stephen Taylor from the Isle of Wight NHS Trust podiatry services. He will be sharing very important and helpful information about foot care, focusing on the cold winter months. “Diabetes increases the risk of developing problems with your feet, some of which can be serious and even lead to amputation. We are pleased to say that risks such as these can be avoided. “We welcome anyone interested in footcare to come along to find out more about this important aspect of diabetes care and self-management. I’m sure you will not be disappointed in joining us.”

The importance of regular foot checks

Stephen Taylor, Deputy Head of IOW NHS Trust Podiatry services, said,

“I am looking forward to meeting people at the Diabetes Group IOW event and to get the chance to present information about the importance of regular foot checks, plus more about our podiatry services. “This will be followed by a Q&A session for anyone who has any specific concerns.”

Event details:

The event takes place on Tuesday 3 December 2019 between 7pm – 9pm at Riverside Centre, The Quay, Newport, Isle of Wight, PO30 2QR

If you are interested in attending this free event, please email info@diabetesiow.org.uk to secure a place.

Nibbles and networking

Afterwards visitors can enjoy festive nibbles, networking and music with the Wight Ukers, an amazing community Ukulele group.

For information about the Diabetes Group IOW’s activities, please visit our website Vistit our Website or like our Facebook page: ‘Diabetes Group IOW’.

