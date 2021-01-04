Eviction from church-owned property will force family to leave village they’ve lived in for 40 years: Petition launched

A campaign has been launched aimed to convince the Methodist Church to reconsider their decision to evict a family from a property they own, in order to house a new minister coming from the mainland this year.

Former Isle of Wight councillor, Julia Baker-Smith, got in touch with News OnTheWight last week to explain,

“I grew up in Bembridge with my friend Kim Sotiropulo (was Noyes). Our mums were friends before we were born, we went to Bembridge primary together and have been friends now for nearly 40 years. “While I moved on, Kim has raised her family (five girls) in Bembridge. Her younger girls are still at the primary school. “Her teenage daughter has a health condition requiring multiple operations and she is undergoing regular tests.”

At the heart of the community

Julia explains that throughout the pandemic Kim has volunteered in the community, delivering food and prescriptions to elderly and vulnerable people and was recently given an award for her voluntary work.

She adds,

“They have lived in their house, which they rent from the Methodist Church, since 2013. The family can’t afford to buy in Bembridge and can’t find anything suitable to rent, so if they are evicted they will have no choice but to leave the village they have lived in for 40 years, and where their parents/grandparents and extended family still live. “Their whole lives are in the village and Kim is central to the community.”

The petition

The petition calls for the Methodist Church to reconsider their decision and find an alternative to evicting the family. If you wish to support the family you can sign the petition on the Change.org Website.

Response from the Church

News OnTheWight has contacted Rev John Izzard at the Methodist Church for a response to the petition and will update once we hear back.

Image: engin akyurt under CC BY 2.0