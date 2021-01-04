Eviction from church-owned property will force family to leave village they’ve lived in for 40 years: Petition launched

The family have rented from the church for over seven years, can’t find a suitable alternative property, so if evicted say they will be forced to leave the village where they are the heart of the community

A campaign has been launched aimed to convince the Methodist Church to reconsider their decision to evict a family from a property they own, in order to house a new minister coming from the mainland this year.

Former Isle of Wight councillor, Julia Baker-Smith, got in touch with News OnTheWight last week to explain,

“I grew up in Bembridge with my friend Kim Sotiropulo (was Noyes). Our mums were friends before we were born, we went to Bembridge primary together and have been friends now for nearly 40 years.

“While I moved on, Kim has raised her family (five girls) in Bembridge. Her younger girls are still at the primary school. 

“Her teenage daughter has a health condition requiring multiple operations and she is undergoing regular tests.” 

At the heart of the community
Julia explains that throughout the pandemic Kim has volunteered in the community, delivering food and prescriptions to elderly and vulnerable people and was recently given an award for her voluntary work. 

She adds,

“They have lived in their house, which they rent from the Methodist Church, since 2013. The family can’t afford to buy in Bembridge and can’t find anything suitable to rent, so if they are evicted they will have no choice but to leave the village they have lived in for 40 years, and where their parents/grandparents and extended family still live. 

“Their whole lives are in the village and Kim is central to the community.” 

The petition
The petition calls for the Methodist Church to reconsider their decision and find an alternative to evicting the family. If you wish to support the family you can sign the petition on the Change.org Website.

Response from the Church
News OnTheWight has contacted Rev John Izzard at the Methodist Church for a response to the petition and will update once we hear back.

Image: engin akyurt under CC BY 2.0

9 Comments on "Eviction from church-owned property will force family to leave village they’ve lived in for 40 years: Petition launched"

hialtitude

There is an eviction ban in operation until at least March because of the Covid virus.

My guess is that will be extended as I don’t see the situation being resolved that quickly.

That not with standing, how on earth can an organisation that describes itself as Christian be thinking of evicting folks in midst of a plague?

demi
See some people in the comments section didnt read past the headline as usual. They have lived in the house for 7 years, not 40. Would people be up in arms if the landlord was not the church and just someone wanting their house which they paid for back or is it only an issue as its the church ? Granted I feel for the family but… Read more »
vicky

Absolutely disgusting. Typical loving caring religious behaviour. I’m sure Jesus would do the right thing, unlike his followers.

marknewman

So, if someone had been renting a house from YOU for 40 years and you wanted it back (AFTER the lease had expired) for a family member, what would YOU do?
Yeah, I thought so. Perhaps you should shut up.
Better still, perhaps the family can move in with YOU till they get sorted out…
Yep, again… thought so! Tumbleweeds!

eddo

I have been under the impression that the Jesus character, told a man to pick up his bed and walk, was this an eviction years passed ?

marknewman

LOL

Tim

OK, so where in the bible and teachings of the Christian religion does it support evicting the needy?

marknewman

You’ve confused needy with greedy.

marknewman

The family has been there for FORTY YEARS!
At some point surely the rightful owners can get their property back, right?
Why are the owners being made to look like the bad guys here?
If you haven’t secured your own permanent place to live after almost half a century that’s on you!

