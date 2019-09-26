Eviction notice for residents with learning disabilities will ‘rip them to pieces’: Council’s ‘needs assessments’ remain unchanged

People with learning disabilities living in supported housing are facing eviction — with only seven days’ notice.

Due to a disagreement between the IW Council and the Ryde House Group, the private provider that runs Ryde House, 12 residents could be forced to leave next week.

The council, which provides funding for residents’ care and support, said the company had given notice to the authority stating its intention to give seven days’ notice to the residents’ families.

Ryde House say the council’s assessment of the needs of residents is lower than they believe is needed.

Move “would rip them to pieces”

The sister of one resident, Julie Boulton (pictured), who has lived at Ryde House for 14 years, warned the move would ‘rip them to pieces’.

Trudy Dent said:

“The worst thing is none of the residents will know what’s happening until the day they get moved. “Julie needs one-to-one care. She has the mental age of a child. She cannot walk, dress herself or cook for herself. “Ryde House has been amazing for my sister and I really don’t want her to move. Neither do the other families. “It’s not fair. This will rip them to pieces. They won’t know how to cope with the stress, the move or the strangers. “It will just make them ill.”

No choice but to find new homes

Eviction notices were due to be sent yesterday, leaving families with no choice but to find new homes for their loved ones.

It is possible some will have to move to the mainland.

The council said discussions with the Ryde House Group were continuing in a bid to resolve the issue.

An IWC spokesperson said:

“Our absolute priority remains the long-term welfare and stability of these residents and we will be doing all we can to ensure their needs continue to be met.”

Ryde House: Council assessed needs lower than provided

However, the company said the council had assessed the care needs of residents as being lower than the care currently provided.

A spokesperson said:

“We have disagreed with the council’s assessments. After several months of discussions, we were informed the council would not be changing its position. “Therefore, with great reluctance and regret, we have informed the council of our intent to give formal notice in accordance with the terms of the council’s contract. “We are passionate about delivering excellent quality care and support. We could not, however, continue to provide this standard of care and support if we were to agree to the assessments by the council.”

“None the wiser” after meeting

Residents’ families were invited to a meeting with the council on Tuesday, but Trudy said they were left ‘none the wiser.’

She said,

“They said they couldn’t tell us where the residents were going. They seem to be battling it out between themselves, blaming each other. “We want to know what is going on behind closed doors. As families, we have a right to know.”

She said families now hoped to meet with Ryde House representatives to discuss what would happen to their loved ones.

Trudy said,

“Everyone has a responsibility to ensure adults are able to live a safe, comfortable life. “Safeguarding means protecting an adult’s right to live in safety, free from abuse and neglect.”

The council has reported the issue to the Care Quality Commission.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed