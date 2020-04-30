Ex-Islander to host Gran Turismo Twitch stream with Professional racing drivers to raise funds for his old school

A star-studded special event on Playstation racing game Gran Turismo Sport will run on Monday 4th May, to raise funds for Ventnor’s St. Catherine’s School.

The ‘Grove Cup’ is being organised by motorsport commentator and former St. Catherine’s student Adam Weller, and will feature real-world professional racing drivers such as Alex Brundle, Oliver Webb, David Perel, Charlie Robertson and Jake Hill.

A recent addition is also a Hollywood stunt man – who has also thrown Tom Cruise out of an aeroplane!

Exciting!

To get an idea of quite how exciting watching Sim racing can be, take a little look at the video below:

Weller: Many in motorsport have turned to ‘sim racing’

Weller said:

“Given the current global situation, my calendar of work at racing events has suddenly disappeared. Many people in motorsport have turned to ‘sim racing’ on video games in the interim, and I thought it would be great to put together something that would benefit a cause near and dear to me, with the help of some of my faster friends! “I was a student at St. Catherine’s for four years, and without the skills passed on to me there, I don’t think I’d be able to do my dream job. This time of year would surely be the peak of fundraising for St. Catherine’s ordinarily, so I was very keen to do something to help ever so slightly in these times.”

Thompson: Wonderful to see Adam fulfil his potential

Mrs Thompson, St Catherine’s principal said,

“We are delighted that Adam is supporting us in this way during this challenging time. It is also wonderful to see Adam fulfil his potential and successfully achieve his ambition of being a motorsports commentator. “All the funds that Adam raises will help us to continue to deliver education, therapy and care to children and young people with speech, language and communication needs.”

The line-up of drivers serves as a showcase of top talent from world-renowned events including the Le Mans 24 Hours, British Touring Car Championship, International GT Open and Intercontinental GT Challenge, all of whom will go head-to-head in identical Aston Martins.

Tune in via Twitch

The event will be live-streamed and commentated on by Weller, with a donation target of £5,000.

It will air at 2pm on Monday 4th May, on Adam’s Twitch channel ‘AdamWeller_’.

Donations can be made via the Just Giving Page.

Susan shares this latest news on behalf of St Catherine’s. Ed