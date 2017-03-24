Excellence in Island education to be celebrated with new awards

The council share this latest news. Ed

A new awards scheme to celebrate and appreciate the many talented professionals working in the Island’s schools is being proposed by the Isle of Wight Council.

The awards would recognise the dedication and professionalism of teachers, headteachers, teaching assistants, caretakers, cleaners, lunchtime supervisors, volunteers, crossing patrol supervisors and many others working to transform the lives of the Island’s young people.

It is being suggested the scheme is titled the Beacon of Excellence in Island Education Awards and would begin in 2018.

Executive member for children’s services, Cllr Chris Whitehouse, said:

“These awards are an excellent idea and would ensure all those who strive to deliver the highest standards in education for our children are properly and deservedly celebrated and acknowledged. We would discuss the details fully among our education community to ensure the awards are tailored to their wishes.”

A chance to say a big thank you

Children’s Committee chairman, Councillor Conrad Gauntlett, said:

“I am delighted that this new awards scheme is being proposed and that we will have the chance to say a big thank you and fully recognise those who work with such dedication in our schools. There are so many deserving professionals to whom we owe so much.”

Covering all sectors

It is proposed the awards would take in all sectors, from pre-school through to college – and could include team categories, lifetime achievement and best new teacher awards.

Nominations would come from a wide range of sources, including pupils, parents, colleagues and members of the general public with links to schools. Judging would be by an independent panel and a special gala event staged to hand over the awards.

Image: Tulanesally under CC BY 2.0