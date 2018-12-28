Excellent performance from The Tritone Singers

Jacky Haysted shares this review of a recent concert by the Tritone Singers. Ed

The Tritone singers performed their pre-Christmas concert on Saturday 1st December in Ryde. Directed by Richard Wilkins and ably accompanied by Michele Brock, the choir’s reputation precedes them and, as usual, they sang to a packed audience.

High standards

The concert included a selection of short works performed at a very high standard. There were well known and lesser known composers and compositions included to make a varied and interesting programme.

The music was introduced by the director and there was a relaxed and friendly atmosphere throughout the evening.

Beautiful performances

The choir are a small, dedicated group who perform music to a high standard, several pieces were sung unaccompanied which showcased their excellent ability to maintain pitch.

The two soloists, Kelly Wavell and Helen Mansfield performed beautifully.

Next concert

The theme of the evening was Advent and this concert certainly set the tone for a happy lead into the Christmas season.

If you have not yet heard this choir I recommend you attend their next performance of Faure Requiem, 7.30, 8th March, St Catherine’s Church, Ventnor.