Excellent performance from The Tritone Singers

This small but dedicated group performed to a high standard, with several pieces sung unaccompanied showcasing their excellent ability to maintain pitch. Don’t miss the next concert in March.

Jacky Haysted shares this review of a recent concert by the Tritone Singers. Ed

The Tritone singers performed their pre-Christmas concert on Saturday 1st December in Ryde. Directed by Richard Wilkins and ably accompanied by Michele Brock, the choir’s reputation precedes them and, as usual, they sang to a packed audience.

High standards
The concert included a selection of short works performed at a very high standard. There were well known and lesser known composers and compositions included to make a varied and interesting programme.

The Tritone Singers

The music was introduced by the director and there was a relaxed and friendly atmosphere throughout the evening.

Beautiful performances
The choir are a small, dedicated group who perform music to a high standard, several pieces were sung unaccompanied which showcased their excellent ability to maintain pitch.

The two soloists, Kelly Wavell and Helen Mansfield performed beautifully.

Next concert
The theme of the evening was Advent and this concert certainly set the tone for a happy lead into the Christmas season.

If you have not yet heard this choir I recommend you attend their next performance of Faure Requiem, 7.30, 8th March, St Catherine’s Church, Ventnor.

Friday, 28th December, 2018 12:12pm

