Expansion plans lodged to ‘meet high expectations of our customers’

Upmarket Isle of Wight restaurant, The Hut, hopes to expand its premises — adding a new bar, new toilets and creating more space for diners.

It has lodged a planning application with the Isle of Wight Council to knock down three beach huts next to the restaurant, at Colwell seafront, making way for a single-storey extension and larger decking area.

Improving atmosphere and experience

According to the application, there are no plans to increase the number of covers, currently 220. Instead, the plans are aimed at improving the atmosphere and experience for customers.

The Hut was established in 2013. The application describes the plans as the restaurant’s ‘most ambitious improvement to date.’

Adams: Improved facilities will meet “high expectations of our customers”

Co-owner George Adams said:

“We are very proud of what we have created at The Hut over the last seven years with the help and support of the local community and our mantra of constant improvement. “This small scale extension to the ground floor deck will allow us to re-arrange the restaurant to allow for more space around tables and increased back-of-house infrastructure — thus improving our customer experience and staff welfare. “We are not looking to intensify the use of The Hut but offer improved facilities to meet the high expectations of our customers.”

If the planning application is successful, it is hoped building work will start in the new year — to open for the season in April ‘with a bang.’

Comments on the application can be submitted on the council website by 22nd November.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © The Hut