Extinction Rebellion mark year of activities at social gathering: All welcome

Extinction Rebellion are heading to Ventnor on Thursday 28th November.

The Isle of Wight branch of the campaign group are having a bit of a social gathering to mark a year of activities locally, nationally and globally.

The actions have helped to put the climate and ecological emergency at the forefront of the minds of politicians and citizens.

Where and when
All are welcome to head down to Ventnor Exchange and have a chat and a drink.

Doors open at 5pm

Monday, 25th November, 2019 7:35am

