Extinction Rebellion rally aims to put climate change at top of the political agenda

A march through Newport and rally is planned to raise awareness for Extinction Rebellion – a new movement that sets out to place climate change at the top of the political agenda.

extinction rebellion march in November 2018 by Julia Hawkins

A march through Newport, followed a rally with speeches and music is planned for Saturday 12th January on the Isle of Wight, take part in a national movement to raise awareness of the impact of climate change.

The Extinction Rebellion movement states:

We are facing an unprecedented global emergency. The government has failed to protect us. To survive, it’s going to take everything we’ve got.

Our demands:

  • The Government must tell the truth about the climate and wider ecological emergency, reverse inconsistent policies and work alongside the media to communicate with citizens.
  • The Government must enact legally binding policy measures to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2025 and to reduce consumption levels.
  • A national Citizen’s Assembly to oversee the changes, as part of creating a democracy fit for purpose.

“We should listen and act”
Isle of Wight organisers of the march and rally says,

When the world’s top scientists and climatologists say we have 12 years to reduce our carbon emissions to zero then we should listen and act.

Extinction Rebellion sets out to place climate change at the top of the political agenda to ensure that everything possible is done to protect ecology and future generations.

This event will comprise of talks, music and a march.

Where and when
The event is being held in St Thomas’ Square, Newport on Saturday 12th January from 12.30pm.

Find out more about the Extinction Rebellion movement by visiting the official Website.

Image: Julia Hawkins under CC BY 2.0

