Extra money for tasers welcomed by Police and Crime Commissioner

Following Monday’s news that additional funding for tasers across the country will be forthcoming the Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight has welcomed the news.

Michael Lane said,

“Police officers confront risk daily as part of frontline duty, so all who need and wish for this support should have it to keep them safer, as their duty keeps us all safer.”

£800k for tasers

A spokesperson for the Police and Crime Commissioner said:

“In 2018, the Commissioner committed over £800,000 from reserves to increase the number of Tasers for Hampshire Constabulary to support officers in their duties. This commitment is in response to requests from front line officers and the Chief Constable, to improve operational effectiveness. “This additional funding from central government is very welcome, to ensure that every officer who wants, has a clear operational need, and has passed the training required to be able to carry a Taser should get one.”

